Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. The company had a trading volume of 456,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,308. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day moving average of $216.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.