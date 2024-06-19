Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1634 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

