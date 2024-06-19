Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.42. 484,362 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

