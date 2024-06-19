Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,176 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,036.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,712. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

