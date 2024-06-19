Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 81,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 645,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after buying an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MDYV stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 88,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,734. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

