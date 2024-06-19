Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. 931,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,683. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

