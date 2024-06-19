MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.19

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.19 and last traded at $107.06, with a volume of 417431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $44,250,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

