LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. 1,704,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,016. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

