Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Lululemon Athletica worth $129,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

