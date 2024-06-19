Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lucas GC and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lucas GC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A PubMatic 4.42% 4.21% 1.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucas GC and PubMatic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucas GC $207.60 million 0.72 N/A N/A N/A PubMatic $267.01 million 3.81 $8.88 million $0.21 97.10

Analyst Recommendations

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Lucas GC.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lucas GC and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucas GC 0 0 0 0 N/A PubMatic 0 2 4 0 2.67

PubMatic has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Lucas GC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of PubMatic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PubMatic beats Lucas GC on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucas GC

(Get Free Report)

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company's platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business; and provides management consulting services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucas GC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucas GC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.