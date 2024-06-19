Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,773 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,340 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tapestry worth $18,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 35.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tapestry by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. 4,178,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,235. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

