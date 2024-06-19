Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 45,010 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of AXIS Capital worth $28,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 989,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,799,000 after purchasing an additional 204,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

AXS stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.82. 303,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

