Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

