Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 406,426 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 466.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Burlington Stores worth $114,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,545. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $243.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.40. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

