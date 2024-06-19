Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,532 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $145,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Down 1.7 %

MSCI stock traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.52. The stock had a trading volume of 732,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

