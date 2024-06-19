Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,205 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,205 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $89,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,633,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after buying an additional 88,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.60. 598,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $384.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

