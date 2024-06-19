Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $98.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $98,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 18,747,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,438,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

