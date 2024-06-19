Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $21.62 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,294 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,176,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,238. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

