Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.87 Million Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of ESAB worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 6,624.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 373,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,672,000 after buying an additional 276,558 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 15.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,715 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 285,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,745. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

