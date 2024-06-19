Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 206.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 342,939 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Boston Properties worth $33,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 86.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 43.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after purchasing an additional 417,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 977,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.