Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 451,825 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5,381.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,825 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $827,370,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,898. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.