Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 10,870 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $30,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $53,679,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $51,311,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC remained flat at $191.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 530,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,329. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.