Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 112,369 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,369 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Trane Technologies worth $207,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TT traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.38. 1,569,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $182.96 and a fifty-two week high of $345.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

