Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.58

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 8300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.
Los Andes Copper Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 33.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$292.55 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Los Andes Copper
In related news, Director Warren Philip Gilman purchased 4,700 shares of Los Andes Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.00 per share, with a total value of C$51,700.00. Corporate insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
Los Andes Copper Company Profile
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
