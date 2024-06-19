Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.19

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 429,992 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,180,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 484,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 984,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,446. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

