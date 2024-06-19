Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $19,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 662,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 354,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 47,400.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 over the last 90 days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 775,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,654. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

