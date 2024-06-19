Leibman Financial Services Inc. Sells 192 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

