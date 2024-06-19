Leibman Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,671 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.7% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $6,995,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $6,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,188,343 shares of company stock worth $53,422,657. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

GM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,691,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,877,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

