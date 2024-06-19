Leibman Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,725 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises 3.6% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.