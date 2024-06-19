LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Acquires 124 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VTWG traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $190.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.84. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

