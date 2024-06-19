Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 152.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.09. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 29.8% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Lantronix by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 131,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

