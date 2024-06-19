Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.00

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Landstar Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
