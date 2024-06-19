Lam Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 256.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. 426,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

