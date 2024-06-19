Lam Group Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 409,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

