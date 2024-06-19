Lam Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.3% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $588.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,944. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $590.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

