Lam Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,250 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,738,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,183,000 after acquiring an additional 346,056 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

