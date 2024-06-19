Lam Group Inc. Acquires 3,040 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 572,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

