Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.43 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $874.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

