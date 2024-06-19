Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,520 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,520 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,516. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
