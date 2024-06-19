Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,756 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. 7,030,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

