Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 616,210 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 10,440,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.