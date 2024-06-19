Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $732,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

URA traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 2,711,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,556. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

