Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

