Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 62,093 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 1.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 113,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,087,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523,891. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

