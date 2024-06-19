La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.99%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.
Shares of LZB traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
