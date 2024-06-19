Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.01

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 114,985 shares traded.

Kromek Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Kromek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.