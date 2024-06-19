Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 442,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 137.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 91.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

NYSE:KEP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 136,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.