Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 36,670,000 shares. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

KSS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

