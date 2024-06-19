Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.18 ($15.25) and last traded at €14.14 ($15.20). Approximately 33,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.60 ($14.62).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.92.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

