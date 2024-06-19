KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $860.00 to $950.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $835.05 and last traded at $834.55, with a volume of 149848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $824.84.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.47. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

